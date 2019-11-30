Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's a savings of $52 off list price. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $11 under our mention from June and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
Save on 16 models including brands such as Magic Chef, Kalorik, and Modern Home. Shop Now at Home Depot
$41 off and tops a Kohl's Black Friday deal as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Home Depot
Protect your wine and your pockets with a buck under what other merchants charge. Buy Now at Amazon
The JCPenney 2019 Black Friday sale is now live online. In-store, you can start shopping on Thanksgiving at 2 pm through Saturday. You'll save up to 80% on a wide selection of clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys, and home items.
JCPenney will also offer a coupon giveaway in-store on Thanksgiving. These coupons will be handed out before doors open on Thursday, while supplies last, and will give $10, $100, or $500 off a purchase of $10, $100, or $500 or more respectively. Each store will have at least one $500 off coupon. Shop Now at JCPenney
Save on men's, women's, and kids' apparel, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
Save on men's, women's, and kids' shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at JCPenney
