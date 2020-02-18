Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
JCPenney · 42 mins ago
Cooks 4.3-Quart Air Fryer
$25 after rebate $45
pickup

That's $155 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen for a 4-quart air fryer. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "LEADER2" and redeem this $20 mail-in rebate to get this price.
  • Opt for same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • adjustable temperature up to 400˚F
  • 30 minutes auto shutoff timer with audible tone
  • 1,400W heating system
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LEADER2"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances JCPenney Cooks
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register