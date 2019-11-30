The JCPenney 2019 Black Friday sale is now live online. In-store, you can start shopping on Thanksgiving at 2 pm through Saturday. You'll save up to 80% on a wide selection of clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys, and home items.



JCPenney will also offer a coupon giveaway in-store on Thanksgiving. These coupons will be handed out before doors open on Thursday, while supplies last, and will give $10, $100, or $500 off a purchase of $10, $100, or $500 or more respectively. Each store will have at least one $500 off coupon. Shop Now at JCPenney