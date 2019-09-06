New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Cooks 21pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$25 $100
pickup at JCPenney

That's $75 off list and the best deal we could find.

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "BLAC43" to get this price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • 8" & 10" skillets
  • 1- & 2-qt. sauce pans
  • 4-qt. Dutch oven w/ steamer insert
  • 17x13" roasting pan
  • 4 measuring spoons
  • 4 measuring cups
  • slotted turner & spoon
Details
Comments
