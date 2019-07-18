New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Cooks 21-Piece Cookware Set
$25 $30
Ending today, JCPenney offers the Cooks Stainless Steel 21-Piece Cookware Set for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $25.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $9 under last month's mention, $75 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 8" fry pan
  • 10" covered skillet
  • 1- and 2-quart covered saucepans
  • 4-quart covered Dutch oven
  • 13x17" roasting pan
  • steamer insert
  • measuring cups, measuring spoons, and utensils
  • Code "BLAC43"
