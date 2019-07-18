Ending today, JCPenney offers the Cooks Stainless Steel 21-Piece Cookware Set for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $25.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $9 under last month's mention, $75 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- 8" fry pan
- 10" covered skillet
- 1- and 2-quart covered saucepans
- 4-quart covered Dutch oven
- 13x17" roasting pan
- steamer insert
- measuring cups, measuring spoons, and utensils
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Amazon-brand everyday essentials. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discouted prices.
Ending today, JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Dover Cordless Roman Shade in several colors (Linen pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of at least $43 and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- Available in select sizes from 23x64" to 39x64"
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $16.79. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's at least $4 under our mention from ten days ago, a savings of at least $42 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
