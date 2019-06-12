New
JCPenney · 8 mins ago
$21 $39
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $24.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that to $21.24. Opt for same-day pickup at JCPenney to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Dutch oven with lid
- 1.5qt saucepan with lid
- 8" frying pan
- 9.5" saute pan with lid
- nylon slotted spoon, solid spoon, and solid spatula
Details
Related Offers
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Cooks Hot Air Popcorn Maker
$15
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Hot Air Popcorn Maker in Red or Silver for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup for $3.95 to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. (Same day pickup may be available for free.) That's a buck under the lowest price we could find for a similar popcorn maker elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Makes 16 cups of popcorn in 2 to 3 minutes
- Lid-mounted kernel measuring scoop
- Dishwasher-safe lid and measuring cap
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Cooks Copper Series 10.5" x 20" Griddle
$21
pickup at JCP w/ $25
JCPenney offers the Cooks Copper Series 10.5" x 20" Griddle for $24.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $21.24. Pad your order to over $25 to bag free in-store pickup and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago, $39 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cool-touch handles
- removable probe
- removable drip tray
- 1500-watt heating system
- Model: 22115
Ends Today
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Cooks Speckle 12" Fry Pan
$13 $30
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Speckle 12" Fry Pan for $14.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $12.74. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- dishwasher-safe
- compatible with gas and electric cooktops
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Cooks Stainless Steel 5-Quart Colander
$8 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Stainless Steel 5-Quart Colander for $9.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts the price to $8.49. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers the Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. It cooks up to two eggs in under a minute.
Target · 1 wk ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Sam's Club · 1 day ago
Zulu 32-oz. Water Bottle 2-Pack
2 for $12
free shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Zulu 32-oz. Studio Tritan Water Bottle 2-Pack in several color combinations (Gray/Green) for $11.98 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $1.20 surcharge.) That's $3 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- wide mouth opening
- locking flip lid
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Prep Naturals Glass Storage Container 13-Pack
$38
free shipping
$23 off and the best deal we could find
Amazon offers the Prep Naturals Glass Storage Container 13-Pack for $39.99. Check out with Subscribe & Save to cut it to $37.99. With free shipping that's $23 off and the best deal we could find.
JCPenney · 4 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords.
Update: The above coupon has expired; however, coupon code "19SHOP" yields the same discount. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Cooks 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker
$10 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker in Tropical Leaves for $9.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dishwasher safe ceramic pot
- low, high, and warm temperature settings
- non-skid feet
Ends Today
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Cooks Signature 14-Piece Hard-Anodized Cookware Set
$153 $400
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Cooks Signature 14-Piece Hard-Anodized Cookware Set for $179.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $152.99. With free shipping, that's $247 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- 8-, 10-, and 12" fry pans
- 3-quart saute with lid
- 1-, 2-, and 3-quart saucepans with lids
- 8-quart stockpot with lid
- 8-quart pasta insert
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Cooks Rotating Waffle Maker
$34 $49
free ship to store pickup
JCPenney offers the Cooks Rotating Waffle Maker for $49. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts it to $34.30. Opt for free ship to store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1,000-watt heating system
- makes 1" deep and 7" round restaurant style Belgian waffles
- folding handle
- indicator light
- drip tray
