JCPenney offers the Cooks 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker in Tropical Leaves for $9.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • dishwasher safe ceramic pot
  • low, high, and warm temperature settings
  • non-skid feet