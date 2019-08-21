Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Convert-A-Bench Outdoor Bench and Picnic Table in White for $89.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Margaritaville Bluetooth LED Flame Tiki-Torch Speaker with 3-Foot Pole for $30.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $25.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Devoko Wholesale via Amazon offers its Devoko 3-Piece Wicker Patio Chair Set for $99.99. Clip the $5 off coupon to cut that to $94.99. With $29.99 for shipping, that's $105 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Patiorama 5-Piece Patio Sectional Set in White for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Margaritaville Wood Adirondack Chair in Green for $179.97 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $47.) Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sunjoy 10x10-Foot Hampton Softtop Steel Gazebo with Netting for $97.12 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Irwin Vise-Grip GrooveLock 8-Piece Pliers Set for $62.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $7. (Most stores charge $86 or more.) Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Artbeck via Amazon offers its Artbeck 39-Ft. Trampoline Spray Water Park for $17.88. Coupon code "HC6VHWSH" drops that to $8.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
