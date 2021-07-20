Converse Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack: from $30
New
Nordstrom Rack · 54 mins ago
Converse Flash Sale at Nordstrom Rack
from $30
free shipping w/ $89

Save on almost 80 pairs, with high-tops and low tops for men and women. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Choose free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
  • Pictured is the Converse Men's Chuck Taylor All Star Renew Cotton Sneakers for $29.98 ($60 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/22/2021
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Store Events Nordstrom Rack Converse
Men's Athletic Cotton Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register