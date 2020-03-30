Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we could find by $22. Buy Now at Belk
In response to COVID-19, Crocs is offering a free pair of Crocs shoes for Healthcare workers. There is a daily limit, and it is met fairly quickly, but is expected to continue replenishment. The next date for availability is expected at 12 p.m. ET Monday. Shop Now at Crocs
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
With the newfound joy of all-day PJ's, why shuffle around the house in your socks? Save at least $26 on a range of styles.
Update: Prices now start at $21. Shop Now at Clarks
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Excluding padding, that's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Save on clothing, shoes, accessories, and home items. Shop Now at Belk
If you've stocked up on food, your fridge is probably a mess. These'll help organize the chaos. The chaos in the fridge, not the chaos that is everyone at home demanding something from you... (Plus, it's about $9 less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere.) Buy Now at Belk
Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Belk
