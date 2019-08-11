- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Macy's offers the Converse Big Boys Sneaker Squares Logo T-Shirt for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
The Children's Place continues to offer a selection of kids' T-shirts for $1.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of up to $9. Buy Now
Target takes $10 off orders of $40 and over for select kids' clothes, shoes, and accessories. Plus, all orders over $35 bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Gmioweu via Amazon offers the Menafin Girls' Mermaid Tail Swimwear Set in several colors (Blue With Pink Top 1 pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "5XECMZVU" cuts it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Target offers the Cat & Jack Boys' Straight Fit Denim Jeans in Medium Blue for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts over 45,000 items during its 1-Day Sale. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders over $49 get free shipping. Deal ends August 10. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
