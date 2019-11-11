New
Walmart · 59 mins ago
Contigo SnapSeal Byron 24-oz. Stainless Steel Travel Mug
$8 $12
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon currently offers the same price with free shipping for Prime members; although it won't be in stock until November 16, 2019, it can currently be ordered at this price.
  • Target also currently offers it for the same price via in-store pickup.
Features
  • available in Matte Black
  • leak-proof lid
  • THERMALOCK vacuum insulation - drinks stay hot up to 9 hours and cold up to 21 hours
  • Published 59 min ago
