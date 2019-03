Macy's offers the Contigo SnapSeal Byron 20-oz. Stainless Steel Travel Mug in several colors (Vivacious pictured) for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention two weeks ago. It keeps drinks warm for up to seven hours and cold for up to 18 hours. Deal ends March 10.