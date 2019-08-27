New
Contigo · 1 hr ago
Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottle Recall
Get a free lid replacement

Contigo has issued a voluntary recall on its Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottle Kits. The company said the "water bottle's clear silicone spout in some cases may detach from the lid, posing a potential choking hazard."

Most units were sold from April 2018 through June 2019 as single bottles and multi-packs. You can check if your bottle is affected by clicking here and following the instructions on the page. Contigo will replace the defective lids free of charge. (Service may take up to 3 weeks.)
Buy from Contigo
