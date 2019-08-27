Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottle Recall

Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Veckle via Amazon offers the Veckle Over the Sink Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack in 03 Silver for $52.99. Coupon code "B5ESZOI6" drops the price to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of at least $2 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Sign In or Register