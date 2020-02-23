Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Contigo Ashland Chill 20-oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$11 $19
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same
Features
  • available in Scuba
  • purports to keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours
  • pop-up straw
  • leak-proof lid
  • Model: 2076624
