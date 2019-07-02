New
Rakuten · 35 mins ago
$8 $26
free shipping
Bluehaze via Rakuten offers the Context 28x55" Bath Towel Set 2-Pack in Turquoise for $10.40. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $8.32. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel
$7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Suyeng via Amazon offers the DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel in Orange for $13.99. Coupon code "TPAJ72M3" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- microfiber
- UPF 50
- measures 40" x 12"
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Llutny Microfiber Beach Towel
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Towel Master via Amazon offers the Llutny 63" x 31" Microfiber Beach Towel in Fish for $19.99. Coupon code "L34OTEEM" drops the price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Other size/color combinations drop from $10.79 using the same code.
Features
- quick drying
- sand free
- 63" x 31"
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
AmazonBasics Towels and Washcloth Multipacks
from $5 w/ Prime
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.79. With free shipping, that's up to $24 off and the lowest prices we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $6.28. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Value Terry Cotton 10-Piece Towel Set
$14 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Value Terry Cotton 10-Piece Towel Set in several colors (Office Blue pictured) for $13.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $2 less in March. Buy Now
Features
- 4 bath towels
- 2 hand towels
- 4 wash cloths
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet
$6 $10
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers Hammer Anvil Leather RFID Safe Anti-Theft Minimalist Wallet in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "ART1A" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
