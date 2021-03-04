contechealth.com · 10 hrs ago
Contec Medical SystemsLED Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$9.99 $20
free shipping

Apply coupon code "B7EBSESR3BXF" to save 50%. Buy Now at contechealth.com

Features
  • measures pulse rate & SpO2 blood oxygen saturation
  • includes cord
  • Model: CMS50M
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "B7EBSESR3BXF"
  • Expires 3/31/2021
    Published 10 hr ago
    Verified 3 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical contechealth.com Contec Medical Systems
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register