$9.99 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "B7EBSESR3BXF" to save 50%. Buy Now at contechealth.com
- measures pulse rate & SpO2 blood oxygen saturation
- includes cord
- Model: CMS50M
Amazon · 3 days ago
Contec Medical Systems LED Pulse Oximeter
$9.95 w/ Prime $17
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WFSZEF5V" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Non-Prime members pay $14.07 after the same coupon.
- Sold by Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. via Amazon.
- measures pulse rate & SpO2 blood oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin levels
- includes neck/wrist cord
- Model: CMS50M
1 mo ago
Xyzal Allergy 24HR
free sample
Spring is just around the corner bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample. Shop Now
- Use as directed.
- Limit one order per household.
- purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
Adorama · 2 wks ago
Sennheiser Set 840 S Wireless Stereo TV Listening System
$69 $300
free shipping
It's $231 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
eBay · 2 wks ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$8
free shipping
That's a buck off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Luckymall88 via eBay.
- LED display
- monitors oxygen and heart rate
Staples · 1 wk ago
Staples 75% Ethyl Alcohol Wipes 50-Pack
5 for $7.96 $15
free shipping
Apply coupon code "98422" to get this deal. That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- Add five packs to your cart and apply the coupon to get this deal.
- each wipe measures 6" x 8"
- Model: SA050-CC/W-75
Amazon · 3 days ago
Contec Medical Systems Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "5V9H6GT6" to get $4 under our October mention, $8 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. via Amazon.
- LCD backlight
- alarm function
- Model:TP500
