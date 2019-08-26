Personalize your DealNews Experience
Contact Lens King takes up to 70% off contact lenses. Also, save 10% with code DN19. Plus, free shipping applies. The coupon doesn't apply to existing promotions or sale items. Prices start at $14.95. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Montblanc watches, sunglasses, pens, wallets, eyeglasses, and more with prices starting from $33.50. Plus, bag extra discounts via the coupon codes listed below. Even better, coupon code "DNEWSFS" unlocks free shipping for orders under $100. (Shipping is free for orders of $100 or more). Shop Now
Amazon offers the Honeywell Uvex 500-Count Lens Cleaning Tissues for $2.66 with free shipping for Prime members. That's pennies under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Uvex Skyper Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses with SCT-Orange Lens for $8.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
