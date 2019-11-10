Personalize your DealNews Experience
Coniler via Amazon offers the Coniler Smart Hearing Amplifier for $119.99. Coupon code "PX4K33MP" and the 20% off clip coupon cut it to $47.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Coniler
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $18.64 before clippable coupon, $10.64 after. Buy Now at Amazon
That's that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now at Supplement Hunt
