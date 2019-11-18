Personalize your DealNews Experience
Coniler via Amazon offers the Coniler Smart Hearing Aid/Hearing Amplifier for $119.99. Coupon code "PX4K33MP" and the 10% off clip coupon cut it to $47.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Coniler
That's $20 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge $90 or more. Buy Now at eBay
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
Assuming you'll use the Kohl's Cash, that's $10 per toothbrush and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for two now by $44.) Buy Now at Kohl's
That's that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now at Supplement Hunt
