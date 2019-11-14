Personalize your DealNews Experience
Asia Pharmacy Management (Shenzhen) via Amazon offers the Coniler Smart Hearing Aid/Hearing Amplifier for $119.99. Coupon code "PX4K33MP" and the 10% off clip coupon cut it to $47.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Asia Pharmacy Management (Shenzhen)
It's about a buck less than you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
That's that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now at Supplement Hunt
