Today only, Meh offers the Conair LED 1X/10X Makeup Mirror for $29 plus $5 for shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light intensities
- 9” main mirror with 1x magnification
- magnetic 3.75" spot mirror with 10x magnification
- Model: BEMLRG
Details
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
Covergirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Polish 5pk
$9
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2
Alphabetdeal offers the Covergirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss 5-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "Covergirl" drops the price to $9.34. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find for this set by $2, although these can run over $4 each when purchased separately. It's shipped in five randomly chosen colors.
Tanga · 1 mo ago
L'Oreal Colour Riche Caresse Wet Shine Lip Stain 6-Pack
$16 $17
free shipping
Tanga offers the L'Oreal Colour Riche Caresse Wet Shine Lip Stain 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $17.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" lowers it to $15.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is final sale and can't be returned.
- It ships in random colors, but with no more than one of the same color.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vanelc Liquid Eyebrow Pen
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Vancle via Amazon offers the Vanelc Liquid Eyebrow Pen in Chestnut for $12.99. Coupon code "VCSTMB01" drops the price to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof
- sweatproof
- wears up to 24-hours
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Beauty Glazed Popping 35-Color Eye Shadow Palette
$7 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Beauty Glazed via Amazon offers the Beauty Glazed Popping 35-Color Eye Shadow Palette for $11.88. Coupon code "4R2AK9GQ" drops the price to $7.13. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- matte, shimmer, & metallic shades
- warm, cool, & neutral tones
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Conair Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer
$30
free shipping
Amazon offers the Conair Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- 15 minute steam time
- 9-foot power cord
- dual heat settings
- Model: GS23N
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Travel Smart by Conair 450W Dual Voltage Garment Steamer
$21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Travel Smart by Conair 450-watt Dual Voltage Garment Steamer for $21.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- folding handle
- 10-minute steam time
- detachable bristle and lint brush
