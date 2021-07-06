Conair Ivory Ella 16" Rollover Backpack for $14
New
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
Conair Ivory Ella 16" Rollover Backpack
$14 $38
free shipping for members

Save $24 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave

Tips
  • It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
Features
  • 15" laptop sleeve
  • adjustable padded shoulder straps
  • hook & loop flap closure
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Backpacks MorningSave Conair
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register