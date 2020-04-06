Open Offer in New Tab
BrandsMart USA · 1 hr ago
Conair 10-Piece Haircut Kit
$9 $40
$5 shipping

Remember the good ol' days when your parent would give you an at-home haircut just in time for school photo day? Now a whole new generation can experience the thrill of hearing, "I'll just keep cutting until it's straight." (Spoiler alert: That phrase continues until you're out of hair.) At least with this haircut kit, you'll have proper tools for it instead of utility drawer scissors, and you'll be saving $26. That's $26 you can pay to your stylist for hush money. Buy Now at BrandsMart USA

  • Search "HC90RGB" to find this product.
  • includes clippers, four guide combs, scissors, cleaning oil, and brush
  • Model: HC90RGB
