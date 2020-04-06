Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Remember the good ol' days when your parent would give you an at-home haircut just in time for school photo day? Now a whole new generation can experience the thrill of hearing, "I'll just keep cutting until it's straight." (Spoiler alert: That phrase continues until you're out of hair.) At least with this haircut kit, you'll have proper tools for it instead of utility drawer scissors, and you'll be saving $26. That's $26 you can pay to your stylist for hush money. Buy Now at BrandsMart USA
That's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on hair straighteners, curlers, dryers, shampoos, conditioners, and more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
Sign In or Register