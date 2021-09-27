Homary · 1 hr ago
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 4 days ago
Acme Furniture Bliss Manual Sit / Stand Desk
$202 $423
Hayneedle charges $29 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- powder-coated metal base
- measures 48" L x 24" W
- cable passthrough
- manual crank lift
- wood desk top
- Model: 92384
Home Depot · 5 days ago
Acme Furniture Mullener Secretary Desk
$219 $257
After coupon code "DECORDAYS15", it's a low by $67, although most retailers charge at least $316. Buy Now at Home Depot
- measures 37" x 16" x 44"
- tabletop pulls down to reveal 2 storage compartments
- 1-door cabinet with shelf
- 2 drawers
- Model: 92315
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Forclover Height-Adjustable Rolling Computer Desk
$132 $177
That's a savings of $45 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- two 12" x 23.5" desktops, each individually height-adjustable from 27.5" to 40"
- one desktop is tilt-adjustable, with an anti-slip strip
- heavy-duty steel frame
- 4 casters (2 locking)
- hidden power cord holders
- Model: S1-850Q61
Amazon · 5 days ago
Motpk 40" Z-Shaped Gaming Desk
$96 $160
Apply coupon code "40YQJSBW" for a savings of $64. Buy Now at Amazon
- The other size options start at $107.99 via the same coupon code.
- Sold by Motpk via Amazon.
- measures 40" W x 29" D
- supports up to 330-lbs.
- headphone hook
- adjustable feet
- cup holder
Homary · 3 days ago
Homary 48 Hours Dispatch Newest Picks
up to 40% off
Save on a variety of home goods including furniture, bath fixtures, lighting, and decor. Shop Now at Homary
- Ships within 48-hours. (Includes damage compensation, no hassle returns, and delivery within 15 working days)
Homary · 1 wk ago
Homary Home Improvement and Decor Clearance
up to 54% off
Homary · 1 wk ago
Homary Round Lift-Top Coffee Table with Storage
$550 $590
Apply code "DNS40" to save $450 off the list price. Buy Now at Homary
- Available in several colors (White & Natural pictured).
- Price with stools drops to $629.99.
- measures 31.5" x 25"
- stools not included
Homary · 1 wk ago
Homary Flash Sale
up to 35% off
