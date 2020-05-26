Personalize your DealNews Experience
Apply coupon code "MemorialDay20" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at CraftZee
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Scratch your crafting itch with a sewing machine and supplies for every skill level. Shop Now
This seems like a good time to take up sewing, especially since we're all having to make our own masks. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
