StackSocial · 44 mins ago
Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle
$27 $39
That's a savings of $12 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial

  • Apply coupon code "DN30" to get this deal.
  • includes 9 courses, including AWS Certified Solutions Architect: Associate Certification 2020, CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501): Complete Course, Cisco New CCNA R/S (200-125): The Complete Course, and more
  • over 100 hours of content
  • Code "DN30"
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
