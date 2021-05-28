Company of Heroes 2 w/ Ardennes Assault for PC: free

New
Steam · 48 mins ago
free
The classic World War 2 strategy game, and its Ardennes Assault DLC, are free to keep – that's $10 less than you'd pay for the game and DLC separately elsewhere. Shop Now at Steam
Tips
- PC Gamer awarded the base game 80%, calling it "the USSR of real-time strategy games: huge, powerful and just a little bit broken". (They also gave Ardennes Assault 81%.)
Features
Details
Comments
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Epic Games Store · 18 hrs ago
Among Us for PC (Epic Games)
free
You'd pay $5 more via other online sellers. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
Features
- for 4 to 10 players online or via local WiFi
- cross platform: play with people on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, iOS, and Android
Steam · 2 wks ago
Protonwar for PC (Steam)
free
If you're looking for a VR-friendly multiplayer game (that also lets your VR-less friends join in), this one is now resolutely free. (It used to cost $10, and still does elsewhere, weirdly.) Shop Now at Steam
Features
Fanatical · 1 mo ago
Build Your Own All-Stars Bundle (Steam)
1 game for $1, 5 for $2.99, 10 for $4.99
You can easily save anywhere from a buck to over $20 on a single game here, so the multi-game prices save you exponentially more. Shop Now at Fanatical
Tips
- The games redeem on Steam.
Features
- discounted games include Deadly Premonition, SimCity 4, HomeWorld: Remastered Collection, Bunker Punks, and more
Steam · 1 mo ago
Capcom Publisher Sale at Steam
Up to 80% off
Save on a variety of Capcom games and soundtracks. Shop Now at Steam
Features
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Dead Rising titles, and more
Steam · 1 wk ago
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY for PC
$9.99 $50
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Steam
Features
- Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions
- access to all additional content released so far, including weapons, armor, side quests, game modes and new GWENT cards
- all technical and visual updates as well as a new user interface
Sign In or Register