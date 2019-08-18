Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Como Blu Women's Ruffle Blouse in several colors (Rose Combo pictured) for $7.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ZCfire via Amazon offers the Zcfire Men's White Slim-Fit Polo in Size XXL for $13.89. Coupon code "SLICTALQ" cuts that to $6.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tanga offers a Men's Short-Sleeve Slim-Fit Casual Gingham Dress Shirt in several colors for $12.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Sierra offers the AthleticDNA Botanic Racerback Tank Top in Lilac for $7 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Gtealife via Amazon offers the Gtealife Men's Long-Sleeve Button Down Shirt in several colors (A-sky Blue pictured) for $22.98. Coupon code "I53HNKLX" cuts that to $16.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
J. Crew Factory takes up to 60% off a selection of men's shirts with prices starting from $17.50. Plus, coupon code "BDAY15" takes an extra 15% off for J. Crew Rewards members (it's free to join). Even better, membership includes free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Reserve Collection Multistripe Traditional Fit Polo Shirt in Brown or Blue for $7.48. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $82 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank takes an extra 50% off men's clearance polo shirts, dropping starting prices to $7.48. That's up to $118 off list and the second-lowest price we've seen for polo shirts at Jos. A. Bank. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike for $598 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yangus via Amazon offers its Adisputent Women's High Waisted 2-Piece Vintage Swimsuit in Navy Flamingo from $20.99. Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "FS3E688C" to drop the price to $15.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
