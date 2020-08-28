New
Humble Bundle · 1 hr ago
$7 $20
That's the best deal we could find by $12 for this nostalgic treat. Buy Now at Humble Bundle
Features
- Rock Paper Shotgun called it "as close to a perfect restoration as you’ll get, and the treatment these genre-defining games deserve".
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
1 wk ago
Totem for PC or Mac
free
Treat yourself to this eerie and mysterious quick little game and save $5 off the list price in the process. Shop Now
Tips
- Per the developer's notes, the Mac version may be tempermental. Higher-end PC specs may also be needed to run the game.
Features
- translate for and converse with 3 unique unidentified entities that have suddenly appeared on Earth
- branching dialogue
- over 2 hours of gameplay
GameStop · 4 wks ago
Ubisoft PC Games at GameStop
up to 75% off
digital download
Shop titles from $3. Shop Now at GameStop
Steam · 3 wks ago
Freebird Games Publisher Sale at Steam
up to 75% off
Freebird Games has just announced the second sequel to their beloved hit indie game To The Moon (apparently titled Impostor Factory), and in celebration, their previous titles are currently discounted up to 75% off. Grab your box of tissues and prepare yourself for these emotional rollercoasters; discounts are listed below. Shop Now at Steam
Tips
- The Mirror Lied for free.
- To The Moon for $2.49 (a low by $6).
- Finding Paradise for $3.39 (a current low by $7 and also a historical low for this title).
- A Bird Story for $1.19 (a low by $2).
Features
- pixel art, story-driven, adventure RPG games
Sign In or Register