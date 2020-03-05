Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Comfort Products Leather Mid-Back Chair
$60 $80
free shipping

That's a low by a buck, although most stores charge $66 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

  • in Brown
  • Supports up to 225 lbs
  • Durable split-cow leather
  • 3" of padding
  • Molded loop arms
  • Pneumatic seat height adjust and swivel
  • Model: 60-5607M08
  • Popularity: 2/5
