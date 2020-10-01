Google Shopping · 18 mins ago
Comfee 3.7-Quart Air Fryer Oil-Less Cooker
$35 $60
free shipping

Joybuy via Google Shopping offers the Comfee 3.7-Quart Air Fryer Oil-Less Cooker in Black for $40. Add it to your cart and proceed to checkout to drop it to $35. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Features
  • 3.7-quart big size deep pan design
  • nonstick basket
  • side wall slotted air guide design
  • archimedes spiral heating tube
  • fast heating and uniform heating
Details
