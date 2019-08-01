- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Western Ridge Half Zip Fleece in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $15.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members get free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $16 today. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Athletex Men's Light Weight Windbreaker in Navy & White or Grey & Black for $4 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's tied with our May mention (which required pickup), $16 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE70" as part of its Web Specials. (Discount is taken from original list price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Fairbanks 503 Mid Shoes in Ti Grey Steel / Bright Copper or Ti Grey Steel / Bright Copper for $54.98. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $43.98. Plus, Greater rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Full-Zip Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code ""SAVE70" cuts that to $27.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from a month ago, and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cullman Crest T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $11.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $23 or more. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Silver Ridge 2.0 Pants in Grill or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's $35 under the best price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Columbia Men's Rapid Rivers Printed Short Sleeve Shirt in several styles (Ancient Fossil Beach Convo pictured) for $22.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now
