New
Columbia · 1 hr ago
$16
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Boys' Lightning Lift Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "19JUNE60" cuts that to $15.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members get free shipping. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes XS to XL
Details
Comments
Related Offers
New
Columbia · 46 mins ago
Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Full Zip Fleece Jacket
$20 $50
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Full Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (NAvy pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "19JUNE60" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $24. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes S to XXL
Columbia · 3 wks ago
Columbia Men's Spire Heights Jacket
$40... or less
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $35
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Spire Heights Jacket in Peatmoss/Mosstone for $39.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $4 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $35, outside of the mention below. It's available in sizes S to XL.
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket
$59
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket in Black/Graphite for $58.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes S and M.
Kohl's · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's Wheeler Lodge Casual Jacket
$48
$9 shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Wheeler Lodge Casual Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $48 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. It's available in sizes S to XXL.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Robert Raincoat
$28
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Robert Raincoat in Grey for $39.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that price to $27.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $15 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's low today by $249.) Buy Now
Features
- select regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 44
32 Degrees · 1 mo ago
32 Degrees Men's Ultra-Light Packable Jacket
$25
$5 shipping
That's $75 off and the best deal around
32 Degrees offers its 32 Degrees Men's Ultra-Light Down Packable Jacket in several colors (Cool Grey pictured) for $24.99 plus $5 for shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $75 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It's available in select sizes from L to XXL.
Note: This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Columbia · 3 wks ago
Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew
$15 $28
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew in Elderberry Heather (pictured)
or New Cinder Heather for $14.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's a buck under our September mention of a different color and the lowest in-stock price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
- At Amazon, search "B076X7J63Z" to find select sizes (in limited quantity) for slightly less
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
Columbia · 1 day ago
Columbia Web Specials: Up to 60% off Coupon
up to 60% off
free shipping
Columbia takes up to 60% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "19JUNE60" as part of its Web Specials. (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Kohl's · 3 days ago
Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Winter Boots
$33 $110
$9 shipping
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Boots in Titanium or Cordovan for $33 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago (which included a $10 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than most retailers charge.) They're available at this price in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13. (Some size/color options cost more.) Buy Now
Kohl's · 2 days ago
Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Comforter
from $40
$9 shipping
At least $160 off and the best price we've seen
Kohl's offers the Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Polyester Twin Comforter in White for $39.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, which included $10 in Kohl's Cash, $160 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It features zip layers for adjustable warmth.
Note: It's also available in Full/Queen for $43.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under last month's mention, $176 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Kohl's · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's 1/4-Snap Fleece Pullover
$18
$9 shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Quarter-Snap Fleece Pullover in several colors (Delta Dark Mountain pictured) for $18 plus $8.95 for shipping. Outside of the seller below, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. It's available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Don't mind pickup? JCPenney offers it for $22.99 plus $3.95 in-store pickup.
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Columbia Men's Lightweight Raincoat
$60 $90
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Lightweight Raincoat in Boulder or Collegiate Navy for $59.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes S to XXL
Sign In or Register