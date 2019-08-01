- Create an Account or Login
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Silver Ridge 2.0 Pants in Grill or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's $35 under the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Chinos in Chambray Blue or Surf the Web Blue for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $38 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE70" as part of its Web Specials. (Discount is taken from original list price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Fairbanks 503 Mid Shoes in Ti Grey Steel / Bright Copper or Ti Grey Steel / Bright Copper for $54.98. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $43.98. Plus, Greater rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Full-Zip Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code ""SAVE70" cuts that to $27.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from a month ago, and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cullman Crest T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $11.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $23 or more. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Western Ridge Half Zip Fleece in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $15.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members get free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $16 today. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
