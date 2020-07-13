Coupon code "SAVEINJULY" drops the price to $36 off list. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in Blue or Charcoal.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Save 67% off list price. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available at this price in
several colors (Red Jasper pictured)Red Jasper only.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- Bass Pro Shops has it in select colors for the same price with in-store pickup.
Apply coupon code "SAVEINJULY" to knock this to $9 under our mention from two weeks ago, which is a savings of $54 off list price. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Cool Grey/Shark pictured).
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Bass Pro Shops
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5 shipping fee.
- Available in several colors (Night Shadow/Shark pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available at this price in Blue or Olive.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's $5 under our mention from over two weeks ago, $20 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at SierraSnowboard
- Available in Vintage White.
That's $100 off list, and a great discount of 50% off for Patagonia gear. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Dyneema is an industrial-grade, lightweight fiber used in tow ropes and crane slings.
- As noted from Patagonia- The jackets are bigger than most of our styles—especially around the shoulders and back. Folks who have a leaner build or don't wear multiple layers might want to order one size smaller than usual.
- 92% organic cotton and 8% Dyneema blend
- made in the USA
Use coupon code "BANANA" for a savings of $39 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $33.99, with free shipping on orders over $50. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Shipping adds $7, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more (before coupon)
It's the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge significantly more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Moss pictured)
- Some sizes cost more
Coupon code "SAVEINJULY" cuts the price to $24 off list. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Coupon code "SAVEINJULY" makes this a $19 price low. Buy Now at Columbia
- In several colors (Grey Heather pictured).
- Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in Grey Ash Heather, Cool Grey or Carbon, Columbia Grey (pictured).
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- zippered chest and hand pockets
That's half off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- measures 17.7" x 11.7" x 5.7"
- 18.3L capacity
- interior and front zippered accessory pockets
- stows into integrated travel pouch
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $4. Buy Now at Columbia
- It's available in several colors (Beet, Red Lily pictured) in S/M
or L/XL.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- microfleece with double-layer earband
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Fossil pictured) in select sizes from 30x30 to 44x34.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Apply coupon code "PZY1399" to make this $10 less than our mention from a week ago. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in several colors (Azul Blue pictured).
Sign In or Register