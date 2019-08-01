- Create an Account or Login
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Redmond Mid Waterproof Hiking Shoes in Light Grey/Sky Blue for $59.90. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that price to $48.72. Plus, Greater rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Fairbanks 503 Mid Shoes in Ti Grey Steel / Bright Copper or Ti Grey Steel / Bright Copper for $54.98. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $43.98. Plus, Greater rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter in several colors (Black Realtree MAKO pictured) for $22.50. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now
Converse offers its Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colors Low-Top Shoes in several colors (Blue Hero pictured) for $25 via coupon code "COLOR". Plus, Converse members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $4 less in January. They're available in select men's sizes from 3 to 13 and women's sizes 5 to 15. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 65% off select New Balance men's and women's shoes via coupon code "ODDSNENDS" as part of its Odds n' Ends Sale. (The coupon applies to the original retail price.) Plus, the same coupon bags free shipping. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Clarks takes an extra 40% off select men's, women's and kids' shoes for its Summer Clearance Sale via coupon code "FORTY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen from Clarks this year. Some exclusions may apply.
Update: Shipping is now $6. Order of $50 or more yield free shipping Shop Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE70" as part of its Web Specials. (Discount is taken from original list price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Full-Zip Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code ""SAVE70" cuts that to $27.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from a month ago, and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cullman Crest T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $11.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $23 or more. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Silver Ridge 2.0 Pants in Grill or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's $35 under the best price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Western Ridge Half Zip Fleece in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $15.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members get free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $16 today. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
