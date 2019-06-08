New
JCPenney · 32 mins ago
$27 $60
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Women's Lightweight Fleece Jacket in select colors (Grey Heather pictured) for $26.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Colors at this price include Grey Heather, Lagoon, and Atoll.
- available in most sizes S to XL
Columbia · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Full Zip Fleece Jacket
$20 $50
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Full Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (NAvy pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "19JUNE60" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $24. Buy Now
- select sizes S to XXL
Columbia · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket
$40 $100
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket in several colors (Azul/Navy pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "19JUNE60" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $60 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to XL
Columbia · 3 wks ago
Columbia Men's Spire Heights Jacket
$40... or less
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $35
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Spire Heights Jacket in Peatmoss/Mosstone for $39.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $4 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $35, outside of the mention below. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Columbia · 1 day ago
Columbia Women's Western Ridge Half Zip Fleece
$16 $35
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Boys' Lightning Lift Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "19JUNE60" cuts that to $15.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members get free shipping. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XS to XL
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
INC International Concepts Men's Slick Jacquard Jacket
$10 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the INC International Concepts Men's Slick Jacquard Jacket in Almond Tree for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to 3XL
Macy's · 2 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Robert Raincoat
$28
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit Robert Raincoat in Grey for $39.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that price to $27.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $15 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's low today by $249.) Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes from 36 to 44
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts
from $4
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a selection of St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts with prices starting from $3.59 via coupon code "FORYOU6". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup, where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Deal ends June 9. Shop Now
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Home Expressions Easy-Care Percale Sheet Set
from $10
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Easy-Care Percale Sheet Set in a variety of colors with prices starting from $14.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that starting price to $10.49 with sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's at least $20 off and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- Sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
- Twin for $10.49 ($20 off)
- Twin XL for $11.89 ($23 off)
- Full for $24.49 ($46 off)
- Queen for $28 ($52 off)
- King for $34.99 ($65 off)
- California King for $34.99 ($65 off)
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
St. John's Bay Men's Shorts
from $8
free shipping w/ $99
Save on shorts for every occasion
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Men's Shorts with prices starting at $7.99 via coupon code "FORYOU6". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Deal ends June 9. A couple of best bets, with prices after all discounts and same-day pickup:
- St. John's Bay Men's Cargo Shorts for $11.99 (pictured, $24 off)
- St. John's Bay Men's Chino Shorts for $11.99 ($24 off)
Columbia · 3 wks ago
Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew
$15 $28
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew in Elderberry Heather (pictured)
or New Cinder Heather for $14.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's a buck under our September mention of a different color and the lowest in-stock price we could find by $13. Buy Now
- At Amazon, search "B076X7J63Z" to find select sizes (in limited quantity) for slightly less
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
Kohl's · 3 days ago
Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Comforter
from $40
$9 shipping
At least $160 off and the best price we've seen
Kohl's offers the Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Polyester Twin Comforter in White for $39.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, which included $10 in Kohl's Cash, $160 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It features zip layers for adjustable warmth.
Note: It's also available in Full/Queen for $43.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under last month's mention, $176 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket
$59
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket in Black/Graphite for $58.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes S and M.
Kohl's · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's Wheeler Lodge Casual Jacket
$48
$9 shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Wheeler Lodge Casual Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $48 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. It's available in sizes S to XXL.
