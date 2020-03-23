Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we could find by $4 and a good price for a pair of Columbia boots. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Columbia
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks!
Update: Free shipping is now included with all orders. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on just under 700 men's, women's, and kids' styles from brands like Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a $73 savings and a low price for a pair of men's leather boots. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on over 50 pairs of men's, women's, and kids' sandals. Shop Now at adidas
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Columbia
Savings on men's and women's boots and shoes. Shop Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at REI
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Columbia
Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Belk
