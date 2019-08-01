Columbia takes up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE70" as part of its Web Specials. (Discount is taken from original list price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes 10.5 to 13.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
Columbia takes 50% off select men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes as part of its Columbia Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now
Columbia takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories during its Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get a $20 Columbia Gift Card with orders of $100 or more. Even better, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now
- The gift card can be redeemed from August 1 through 21.
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in Black or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- most sizes M to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
- Several colors are available for $23.90.
- available in sizes S to XXL
Sign In or Register