Columbia Web Specials

Columbia · 38 mins ago
up to 65% off
free shipping
Columbia takes up to 65% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "19JULY65" as part of its Web Specials. (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Jomashop · 3 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ends Today
Dick's Sporting Goods · 5 hrs ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Flash Sale: Up to 50% off
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off a selection of apparel, shoes, sporting goods, and more during its Flash Sale. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Large items may incur additional fees, as free shipping only covers up to $15 of the shipping cost. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Columbia · 21 mins ago
Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt
$20 $50
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
Gap · 1 day ago
Great Gap Sale
40% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $50
Gap takes up to 75% off select items as part of its Great Gap Sale. Plus, cut an extra 40% off sitewide via coupon code "GREAT". Shipping adds $7, but orders over $50 bag free shipping.
Update: Coupon "PLUS10" stacks with the code above to cut an additional 10% off all orders. Shop Now
Columbia · 30 mins ago
Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket
$34 $85
$6 shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Jacket in several colors for $41.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" drops it to $33.59. With $6 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Columbia · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew
$15 $28
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew in Elderberry Heather (pictured)
or New Cinder Heather for $14.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's a buck under our September mention of a different color and the lowest in-stock price we could find by $13. Buy Now
- At Amazon, search "B076X7J63Z" to find select sizes (in limited quantity) for slightly less
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
Columbia · 4 days ago
Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket
$40 $100
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket in several colors (Grill/Black pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "19JUNE65" cuts that to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with last week's mention, $60 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Columbia · 1 wk ago
Columbia Fishing Sale
Deals from $12
free shipping
Columbia discounts a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Performance Fishing Gear clothing and accessories with prices starting from $11.90. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join). Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
