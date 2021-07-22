Columbia Vacuum Pint Cup 2-Pack for $16
Columbia · 54 mins ago
Columbia Vacuum Pint Cup 2-Pack
$16 $20
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY60" to save $24 off the list price. Buy Now at Columbia

  • In Black, Stainless or White, Wineberry.
  • Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
  • 17-oz.
  • double wall stainless steel
  • powder coated no sweat exterior
  • BPA free
  • Code "JULY60"
  • Expires 7/29/2021
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
