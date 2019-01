Columbia offers the Columbia Toddler Girls' Glacial Fleece Half-Zip Jacket in several colors (Pixie/Emerald pictured) for Girls' is a buck more.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive. (Not a member? It's free to sign up .) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. It's available in select sizes from 2T to 4T and XXS to XL. Deal ends February 28.