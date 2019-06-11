New
Columbia offers its Columbia Tamolitch Daypack in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "19JUNE60" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $41 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- organizer compartment w/ carabiner
- dual water bottle pockets
- 15" laptop sleeve
- tablet sleeve
eBay · 1 wk ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Topwolfs Vintage Leather 16" Laptop Backpack
$35 $70
free shipping
Topwolf via Amazon offers its Topwolfs Vintage Leather 15.6" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "VTJIMQLT" cuts the price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January, $35 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 9 compartments
- anti-theft pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Crazy Ants Waterproof Tactical Backpack
$37 $50
free shipping
TruedaysInc via Amazon offers the Crazy Ants Waterproof Tactical Backpack for $49.99. Coupon code "NEV5JLLA" drops the price to $37.49. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 900 denier polyester construction
- measures 18.5" x 11" x 9.1"
- padded and adjustable shoulder straps
- 2 detachable packs
Amazon · 4 days ago
Sosoon 16" Laptop Backpack
$17 $29
free shipping
Sosoon Direct via Amazon offers the Sosoon 16" Laptop Backpack in Black for $28.99. Coupon code "P7GKDSHD" drops that to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off, $2 under our mention from October, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits laptops up to 15.6"
- USB 3.0 charging port
- Model: FBA_LYSB01MT8DICR-OFFSUPPLIES
Columbia · 4 wks ago
Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew
$15 $28
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew in Elderberry Heather (pictured)
or New Cinder Heather for $14.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's a buck under our September mention of a different color and the lowest in-stock price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
- At Amazon, search "B076X7J63Z" to find select sizes (in limited quantity) for slightly less
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
Columbia · 5 days ago
Columbia Web Specials: Up to 60% off Coupon
up to 60% off
free shipping
Columbia takes up to 60% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "19JUNE60" as part of its Web Specials. (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia · 4 days ago
Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket
$40 $100
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket in several colors (Azul/Navy pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "19JUNE60" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $60 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes S to XL
Columbia · 4 wks ago
Columbia Men's Spire Heights Jacket
$40... or less
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $35
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Spire Heights Jacket in Peatmoss/Mosstone for $39.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $4 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $35, outside of the mention below. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Columbia · 1 hr ago
Columbia Men's Inner Limits Jacket
$40
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Inner Limits Jacket in several colors (Black/Graphite Heather pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "19JUNE60" drops it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our March mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Kohl's · 6 days ago
Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Comforter
from $40
$9 shipping
At least $160 off and the best price we've seen
Kohl's offers the Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Polyester Twin Comforter in White for $39.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, which included $10 in Kohl's Cash, $160 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It features zip layers for adjustable warmth.
Note: It's also available in Full/Queen for $43.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under last month's mention, $176 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Columbia · 4 days ago
Columbia Women's Western Ridge Half Zip Fleece
$16 $35
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Boys' Lightning Lift Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "19JUNE60" cuts that to $15.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members get free shipping. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- sizes XS to XL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket
$59
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket in Black/Graphite for $58.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes S and M.
