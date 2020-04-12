Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a range of men's, women's, and kids' clothing, gear, and accessories. Shop Now at Columbia
In response to COVID-19, Crocs is offering a free pair of Crocs shoes for Healthcare workers. There is a daily limit, and it is met fairly quickly, but is expected to continue replenishment. The next date for availability is expected at 12 p.m. ET Monday. Shop Now at Crocs
Save on a variety of clothing, footwear, outdoor equipment, and more. Shop Now at L.L.Bean
Save on jackets, pullovers, swimwear, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Backcountry
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on men's, women's, and kids' jackets, pants, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Columbia
