Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Columbia · 19 mins ago
Columbia Pocket Daypack II
$9 for members $13
free shipping

That's $14 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Columbia

Tips
  • Sign in to a Greater Rewards account to get this deal and free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
  • Available in several colors (black pictured).
Features
  • measures 17.7" x 11.7" x 5.7"
  • 18.3L capacity
  • interior and front zippered accessory pockets
  • easily stows into integrated travel pouch
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2020
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Backpacks Columbia Columbia
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register