Columbia · 44 mins ago
Columbia Pocket Daypack II
$13 $25
free shipping

That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia

  • Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
  • available in Black (pictured), Pink, Raspberry, and Blue.
  • easily stows into integrated travel pouch
  • one main compartment
  • adjustable shoulder straps
  • front zippered accessory pocket
  • interior zippered accessory pocket
  • measures 17.7" x 11.7" x 5.7"
  • 18.3L capacity
