Columbia · 15 mins ago
Columbia Pocket Daypack II
$10 $25
free shipping

That's $3 under our expired mention from four days ago, $15 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Columbia

Tips
  • Sign into your Greater Rewards account to see the discount and bag free shipping. (Membership is free)
Features
  • in several colors (Black pictured)
  • 17.7" x 11.7" x 5.7"
  • Adjustable shoulder straps
  • 18.3L capacity
  • interior zippered accessory pocket
  • front zippered accessory pocket
  • one main compartment
  • easily stows into integrated travel pouch
  • Expires 2/18/2020
