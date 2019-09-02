Personalize your DealNews Experience
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Half-Zip Fleece Pullover in Black or Peatmoss for $24.99. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $4 under our June mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripe Wind Jacket in White for $19.99. In cart, that price drops to $13.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $32.) Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Puffer Seamless Parka in several colors (Red pictured) for $39.90 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, a savings of $45, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Columbia takes up to 60% off selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "60OFF". (The discount is taken from the item's original price; it doesn't stack with the sale price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia takes 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and accessories during its Summer Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Columbia takes 25% off select gear as part of its Labor Day Sale. Plus, when you spend $100, you'll get a $20 Columbia Gift Card. Even better, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now
