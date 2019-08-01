Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Western Ridge Full-Zip Jacket in several colors (Navy pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code ""SAVE70" cuts that to $27.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from a month ago, and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Vcansion via Amazon offers their Vcansion Men's Classic Knitted Sweater in several colors/styles (34/Grey pictured) for $34.89. Coupon code "7C76UA3K" drops that to $20.93. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less in March. Buy Now
- available in select sizes M to XL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Solid Supima Cotton Sweater in several colors (Blue Cantrell pictured) for $18.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $4 under what you'd pay direct from Calvin Klein where stock is low for most colors.) Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Textured Sweater in Autumleaf Marled for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes XL to 3XL
Walmart offers the Jason Maxwell Women's Cable Knit Sweater in Pale Pink or White/Grey for $10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XS to XL
Columbia takes 50% off select men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes as part of its Columbia Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now
Columbia takes up to 70% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes via coupon code "SAVE70" as part of its Web Specials. (Discount is taken from original list price.) Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's tied as the best extra discount we've seen on these items this year. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cullman Crest T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $11.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $23 or more. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes S to XXL.
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in Black or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- most sizes M to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in Riptide for $27.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now
- Several colors are available for $23.90.
- available in sizes S to XXL
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Wister Slope Insulated Jacket in Black/Graphite for $58.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes S and M.
